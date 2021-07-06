DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

Recently, firefighters completed a four-day progressive course that involved survival and firefighter rescue scenarios at Grissom ARB, Indiana. This course pushes all candidates physically and mentally to react appropriately in worst case scenario situations. Candidates who meet the tasks, conditions, and standards for each drill during the week-long course receive the “No Slack” Patch and will return as part of the instructor cadre for future courses (USAF photo by MSgt Christopher Bauchle).

