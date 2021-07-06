Recently, firefighters completed a four-day progressive course that involved survival and firefighter rescue scenarios at Grissom ARB, Indiana. This course pushes all candidates physically and mentally to react appropriately in worst case scenario situations. Days 1 & 2 at the DoD Firefighter Rescue & Survival school are all about survival. In this photo, Air Force firefighters from all components, are practicing how to handle window bailouts (USAF photo by MSgt Christopher Bauchle).
DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School
