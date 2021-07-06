Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School [Image 2 of 4]

    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

    IN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Recently, firefighters completed a four-day progressive course that involved survival and firefighter rescue scenarios at Grissom ARB, Indiana. This course pushes all candidates physically and mentally to react appropriately in worst case scenario situations. Days 1 & 2 at the DoD Firefighter Rescue & Survival school are all about survival. In this photo, Air Force firefighters from all components, are practicing techniques for navigating a low profile opening (USAF photo by MSgt Christopher Bauchle).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6680660
    VIRIN: 210607-O-JM339-632
    Resolution: 523x697
    Size: 109.63 KB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School
    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School
    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School
    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    DoD
    Civil Engineer
    Survival
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT