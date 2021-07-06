DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

Recently, firefighters completed a four-day progressive course that involved survival and firefighter rescue scenarios at Grissom ARB, Indiana. This course pushes all candidates physically and mentally to react appropriately in worst case scenario situations. Days 1 & 2 at the DoD Firefighter Rescue & Survival school are all about survival. In this photo, Air Force firefighters from all components, are practicing techniques for navigating a low profile opening (USAF photo by MSgt Christopher Bauchle).

