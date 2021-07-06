DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

Recently, firefighters completed a four-day progressive course that involved survival and firefighter rescue scenarios at Grissom ARB, Indiana. This course pushes all candidates physically and mentally to react appropriately in worst case scenario situations. Days 3 & 4 are 100% firefighter rescue - firefighters saving one of their own. In this picture, candidates learn how to carry a downed firefighter (often 250-300 pounds of deadweight after factoring for PPE) up a flight of stairs (USAF photo by MSgt Christopher Bauchle).

