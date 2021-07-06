Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award

Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, accepted the U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison on behalf of the installation, and presented Meritorious Civilian Service Medals to Joe Semones and Jim Farney from the Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office. (Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

