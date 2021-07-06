Fort Drum officials applauded workforce safety efforts across the installation during an awards presentation June 7 in Memorial Park. The installation earned its first U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison, after being recognized earlier this year with the U.S. Army Materiel Command Excellence in Safety for FY2020. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum earns Army's top garrison safety award
