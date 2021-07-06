Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award [Image 4 of 4]

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum officials applauded workforce safety efforts across the installation during an awards presentation June 7 in Memorial Park. The installation earned its first U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison, after being recognized earlier this year with the U.S. Army Materiel Command Excellence in Safety for FY2020. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 13:32
    Photo ID: 6680235
    VIRIN: 210607-A-XX986-004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    award
    U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award

