Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award

Fort Drum officials applauded workforce safety efforts across the installation during an awards presentation June 7 in Memorial Park. The installation earned its first U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison, after being recognized earlier this year with the U.S. Army Materiel Command Excellence in Safety for FY2020.

