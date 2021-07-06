Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, presented Meritorious Civilian Service Medals to Joe Semones and Jim Farney, and accepted the U.S. Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison for FY2020. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6680231
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum earns Army’s top garrison safety award
LEAVE A COMMENT