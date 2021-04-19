Honor, purpose, pride

Honor guard members render a salute at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 19, 2021. Honor guard’s primary mission is to recognize fallen service members by supporting funerals of deceased U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Air Corps veterans, retirees and active duty members. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US