Honor, purpose, pride

Honor guard member holds the position of port arms during a colors ceremony formation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 19, 2021. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who promote the mission, protect the standards, perfect the image and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)
04.19.2021
06.07.2021
|6680047
|210419-F-JE952-1046
|3755x5257
|12.49 MB
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
