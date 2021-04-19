Honor, purpose, pride

Honor guard member holds the position of port arms during a colors ceremony formation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 19, 2021. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who promote the mission, protect the standards, perfect the image and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

