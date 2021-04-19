Honor, purpose, pride

Honor guard members present the American and U.S. Air Force flag during a colors ceremony formation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 19, 2021. A colors team generally consists of four individuals; two outermost rifle guards who serve as protectors of the colors, which are carried by the individuals in the middle. This tradition represents every conflict and campaign the Air Force has fought in since its creation in the U.S Army Aeronautical Division in 1907. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US