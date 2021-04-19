Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor, purpose, pride [Image 2 of 5]

    Honor, purpose, pride

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Honor guard members hold the position of port arms during a colors ceremony formation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 19, 2021. Air Force Bases typically have their own honor guard to support a wide variety of both base and community events. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6680046
    VIRIN: 210419-F-JE952-1029
    Resolution: 6797x4855
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor, purpose, pride [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    ACC
    Force Support Squadron
    325th
    Tyndall

