    U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base flies over Germany, June 6, 2021. Six aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron flew to Normandy, France, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6679931
    VIRIN: 210606-F-LO621-1053
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 758.81 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France
    Normandy
    86th Airlift Wing
    WWII
    D-Day
    86 AW

