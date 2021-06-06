Airmen watch from the back a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as two C-130Js assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over Normandy, France, June 6, 2021. This year marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of Normandy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6679927
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-LO621-1309
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
