Airmen watch from the back a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as two C-130Js assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over Normandy, France, June 6, 2021. This year marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of Normandy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:35 Photo ID: 6679927 VIRIN: 210606-F-LO621-1309 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.5 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.