    U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over Normandy, France, June 6, 2021. The flyover commemorates D-Day, a historic day in 1944 where more than 4,000 Allied troops lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    France
    Normandy
    86th Airlift Wing
    WWII
    D-Day
    86 AW

