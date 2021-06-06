U.S. Air Force C-130js fly over Normandy to commemorate D-Day

C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, fly over D-Day sites at Normandy, France, June 6, 2021. In June 1944, Allied forces arrived on the beaches of Normandy, in an attack that marked the beginning of the end of World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6679928
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-LO621-1520
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|868.5 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
