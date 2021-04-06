Senior Airman Kyle Dixon, a client systems technician assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, completes cable requirements in support of Bomber Task Force Europe at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 4, 2021. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and defeat strategic attack against the U.S. and allies with conventional and nuclear capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6679897
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-ZW188-0055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
