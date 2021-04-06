Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe

Senior Airman Kyle Dixon, a client systems technician assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, cuts cable for internet connectivity Friday, June 4. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

Date Taken: 06.04.2021
Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
by SSgt Jason Allred