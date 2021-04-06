Airmen assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, perform their daily requirements in support of Bomber Task Force Europe at Morón Air Base, Spain, Friday, June 4, 2021. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 09:59 Photo ID: 6679898 VIRIN: 210527-F-ZW188-0088 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.51 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.