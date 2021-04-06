Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 5]

    Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe

    SPAIN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Airmen assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, perform their daily requirements in support of Bomber Task Force Europe at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 4, 2021. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

    This work, Communications enables Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

