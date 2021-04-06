Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Training [Image 6 of 8]

    Operations Training

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210604-N-WQ732-2040 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Draeger, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tomanthony Ibarrando plot data markers on a chart during a naval surface fire support training aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 04:45
    Photo ID: 6678260
    VIRIN: 210604-N-WQ732-2040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 538.91 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Training [Image 8 of 8], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maneuvering Exercise
    Maneuvering Exercise
    Operations Training
    Operations Training
    Operations Training
    Operations Training
    Operations Training
    Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY
    #ARABIANSEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT