210602-N-WQ732-3003 ARABIAN SEA (June 2, 2021) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), left, and patrol coastal ships USS Chinook (PC 9), USS Thunderbolt (PC 12), USS Tempest (PC 2), USS Hurricane (PC 3) and USS Firebolt (PC 10) operate in formation with guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), not pictured, during a maneuvering exercise in the Arabian Sea, June 2. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

