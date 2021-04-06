Operations Training

210604-N-WQ732-2006 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) – Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Emily Boyle monitors a radar aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

