Maneuvering Exercise

210602-N-WQ732-4033 ARABIAN SEA (June 2, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise in the Arabian Sea, June 2. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

