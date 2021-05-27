T-1 flight

A standard T-1 out and back flight takes place on Jun. 4, 2021, out of at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The T-1 is the standard Jet used in training the United States Air forces pilots in heavy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 01:51
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
