T-6 flight

A Texan II T-6 fly’s though the air as it performs standard training routines to help shape pilots, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jun. 4. 2021. The T-6 is the fir aircraft pilots get to fly during their yer long training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

Date Taken: 06.04.2021
Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US