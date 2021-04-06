A Texan II T-6 fly’s though the air as it performs standard training routines to help shape pilots, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jun. 4. 2021. The T-6 is the fir aircraft pilots get to fly during their yer long training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 01:51
|Photo ID:
|6678193
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-XO639-1034
|Resolution:
|5361x3567
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, T-6 flight [Image 10 of 10], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
