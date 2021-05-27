Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-1 flight [Image 5 of 10]

    T-1 flight

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A standard T-1 out and back flight takes place on Jun. 4, 2021, out of at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The T-1 is the standard Jet used in training the United States Air forces pilots in heavy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Photo ID: 6678191
    VIRIN: 210527-F-XO639-1074
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Flying
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Laughlin
    T-6 Texan II
    T-1
    Two-ship
    86th FTS
    Out and back

