Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-6 flight [Image 4 of 10]

    T-6 flight

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Texan II T-6 fly’s though the air as it performs standard training routines to help shape pilots, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Jun. 4. 2021. The T-6 is the fir aircraft pilots get to fly during their yer long training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 01:51
    Photo ID: 6678190
    VIRIN: 210604-F-XO639-1008
    Resolution: 5350x3561
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-6 flight [Image 10 of 10], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-1 flight
    T-6 flight
    T-1 flight
    T-6 flight
    T-1 flight
    T-1 flight
    T-6 flight
    T-1 flight
    T-1 flight
    T-6 flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flying
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    T-6 Texan II
    Two-ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT