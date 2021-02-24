Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman reflects on the past year in the U.S. Space Force at a town hall at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2021. Towberman elaborated on the five U.S. Space Force priorities to empower a lean and agile service, develop joint warfighters in world class teams, deliver new capabilities at operationally relevant speeds, expand cooperation to enhance prosperity and security, and create a digital service to accelerate innovation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6677959
|VIRIN:
|060421-F-MC941-1095
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
