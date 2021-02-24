Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman speaks at a town hall at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2021. One of the topics Chief Towberman explained were his long term educational goals for the force, to include a center of excellence for Guardians and future university partnerships to create accredited curriculums reciprocal with current U.S. Air Force standards. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6677957 VIRIN: 060421-F-MC941-1091 Resolution: 1712x1151 Size: 634.42 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.