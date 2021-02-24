Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman answers questions from Airmen and Guardians at a town hall at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2021. “Talent doesn’t know a color. Talent doesn’t know a gender. Real talent management attracts diversity … who doesn’t want to be a part of that?” (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6677960
    VIRIN: 060421-F-MC941-1116
    Resolution: 2008x2647
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT