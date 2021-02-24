Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman answers questions from Airmen and Guardians at a town hall at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2021. “Talent doesn’t know a color. Talent doesn’t know a gender. Real talent management attracts diversity … who doesn’t want to be a part of that?” (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
