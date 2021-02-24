Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman addresses Guardians and Airmen at a town hall at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2021. The Peterson-Schriever Garrison enables U.S. Space Force and partner mission execution of eight functional deltas and more than 80 mission partners across 22 world-wide locations through the provision of integrated USSF and U.S. Air Force Base Operating Support, Combat Service Support and Garrison Support Agency services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6677958 VIRIN: 060421-F-MC941-1094 Resolution: 2627x1710 Size: 1.85 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force hosts town hall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.