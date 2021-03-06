Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle (right), the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command, speaks with a Soldier during his visit to the Baumholder Army Health Clinic in Baumholder, Germany.
