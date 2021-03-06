Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command, speaks with a Soldier with simulated injuries during a hospital exercise in Baumholder, Germany. Approximately 400 personnel from 30th Medical Brigade, German Bundeswehr, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Landstuhl Regional Center and medical subject matter experts from six partner nations participated in the hospital exercise at various locations throughout Baumholder Training Area. The exercise was part of Defender-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.

