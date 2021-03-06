Spc. Alyssa Nunez, a pharmacy technician at the Baumholder Army Health Clinic, provides an overview of her job to Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:32 Photo ID: 6676592 VIRIN: 210603-A-GJ885-004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.3 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder [Image 6 of 6], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.