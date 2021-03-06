Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder [Image 2 of 6]

    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle (second from left), the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command, meets with doctors during a hospital exercise in Baumholder, Germany. Approximately 400 personnel from 30th Medical Brigade, German Bundeswehr, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Landstuhl Regional Center and medical subject matter experts from six partner nations participated in the hospital exercise at various locations throughout Baumholder Training Area. The exercise was part of Defender-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6676590
    VIRIN: 210603-A-GJ885-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder [Image 6 of 6], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder
    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder
    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder
    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder
    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder
    Army Surgeon General visits Baumholder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT