31st OSS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The 31st OSS supports the wing's combat-ready air control squadron, Guardian Angel rescue squadron, HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue squadron and two F-16CG Fighting Falcon fighter squadrons. The unit develops wing war plans, administers weapons and tactics programs and provides current operations planning, air traffic control, airfield management, weather and intelligence support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

