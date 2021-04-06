Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st OSS Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    31st OSS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, right, pins the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) on U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:09
    Photo ID: 6676564
    VIRIN: 210604-F-ZX177-1065
    Resolution: 7167x4778
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st OSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st OSS Change of Command
    31st OSS Change of Command
    31st OSS Change of Command
    31st OSS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    31OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT