31st OSS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, right, pins the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) on U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

