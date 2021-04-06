U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, right, pins the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) on U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6676564
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-ZX177-1065
|Resolution:
|7167x4778
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st OSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
