    31st OSS Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    31st OSS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corydon Jerch, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) incoming commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The 31st OSS supports the wing's combat-ready air control squadron, Guardian Angel rescue squadron, HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue squadron and two F-16CG Fighting Falcon fighter squadrons. The unit develops wing war plans, administers weapons and tactics programs and provides current operations planning, air traffic control, airfield management, weather and intelligence support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 09:10
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st OSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    31OSS

