U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander, right, and
U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. Col. Hauck presented Lt. Col. Doyle with the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM). The MSM is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6676565
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-ZX177-1070
|Resolution:
|6990x4660
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st OSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
