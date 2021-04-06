31st OSS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Doyle, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) outgoing commander, right, and

U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. Col. Hauck presented Lt. Col. Doyle with the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM). The MSM is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

