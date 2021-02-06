380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Pohlen (right), outgoing 380th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron (EOSS) commander, relinquishes command by passing the squadron guidon to Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, during the EOSS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command, of the EOSS from Pohlen to Lt. Col. Raymond Rounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

