380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Pohlen, (outgoing) 380th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron (EOSS) commander, gives remarks during the EOSS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Pohlen will relinquish command of the 380th EOSS to Lt. Col. Raymond Rounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE