380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Raymond Rounds, 380th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron (EOSS) commander, gives remarks during the EOSS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Rounds assumed command of the EOSS from Lt. Col. John Pohlen earlier in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE