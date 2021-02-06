U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen D. Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, presides over the 380th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron (EOSS) Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Lt. Col. Raymond Rounds will assume command of the EOSS from Lt. Col. John Pohlen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6676427 VIRIN: 210602-Z-BR512-2001 Resolution: 5294x3529 Size: 3.05 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.