U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Opresko, incoming 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, receives his first salute from 5th RS Airmen during the 5th RS change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2021. The first salute rendered is a tradition to honor the new commander upon their assumption of the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6676309 VIRIN: 210604-F-HT863-1129 Resolution: 4994x3323 Size: 4.27 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th RS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.