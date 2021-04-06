U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Opresko, incoming 5th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, receives his first salute from 5th RS Airmen during the 5th RS change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2021. The first salute rendered is a tradition to honor the new commander upon their assumption of the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
