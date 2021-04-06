U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, receives the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Eugene Georgescu, 5th RS commander, during the 5th RS change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2021. This transfer of command is physically represented by passing the guidon, the tangible symbol of the unit, from the out-going commander and incoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

