Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th RS Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    5th RS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2021. Change of command ceremonies serve as the official transferring of command duties and responsibilities between the incoming and outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6676306
    VIRIN: 210604-F-HT863-1044
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th RS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th RS Change of Command
    5th RS Change of Command
    5th RS Change of Command
    5th RS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    5th Reconnaissance Squadron
    51st Fighter Wing
    5th RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT