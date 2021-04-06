U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, passes the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Opresko, incoming 5th RS commander, right, during the 5th RS change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2021. Opresko assumed command of a large squadron of 220+ Airmen with responsibilities encompassing operations, maintenance and support functions responsible for all U-2 Dragon Lady high altitude reconnaissance in the Pacific theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

