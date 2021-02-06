‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification

Specialists Joseph Prusakiewicz, left, a native of Gaylord, Mich., and Roman Torres, a native of Los Angeles, both assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, watch fellow a paratrooper qualify on an M2HB machine gun at Grezelka Range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2021. The Soldiers practiced identifying and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency and maintain readiness across the 1-40th Cav. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

