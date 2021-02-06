Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification [Image 2 of 14]

    ‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCarthy, a native of Harrisonburg, Va., assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, signals the ’cease fire’ command during machine gun qualification at Grezelka Range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2021. The Soldiers practiced identifying and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency and maintain readiness across the 1-40th Cav. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6675989
    VIRIN: 210602-F-LX370-0005
    Resolution: 6000x5983
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: HARRISONBURG, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Denali’ paratroopers conduct machine gun qualification [Image 14 of 14], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    machine guns
    Soldiers
    training

